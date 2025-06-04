Highland heart, city strength: Scotland’s women in business shine at National awards

The Enterprise Vision Awards (EVAS), the UK’s largest celebration of women in business, are proud to announce the 2025 finalists, including three inspiring entrepreneurs from Scotland. Now in their 14th year, the EVAS continue to recognise and champion the UK’s most dynamic women-led businesses.

This year, 144 finalists have been announced from across Great Britain, reflecting the extraordinary breadth and impact of female entrepreneurship today. From artisan makers and sustainable innovators to tech pioneers and social changemakers, these women are leading with purpose, rewriting the rules, and delivering results.

Among the Scottish finalists is Sandie Gordon of Candles from the Croft, representing Sutherland in the Sustainable Business category. Based on her family’s five-generation croft, Sandie handcrafts luxurious home fragrances using botanicals from the Scottish Highlands. Sustainability sits at the heart of the business, with a growing international customer base drawn to her eco-conscious, locally inspired products.

Felicity and Courtney Bennett-Pearson of Visiting Angels Edinburgh East, finalists in the Family Business category. They are redefining what it means to deliver care-at-home services with compassion and purpose. Their people-first approach puts caregivers at the heart of the business, fostering a supportive and empowering environment that leads to better outcomes for both staff and clients. Their shared vision, built on values of respect, dignity and family, is helping to raise the standard of care across Edinburgh and beyond.

From Glasgow, Victoria Nicol of My Language Connection is a finalist in the Diverse Business category. With offices in the UK and Dubai, MLC delivers translation and localisation services in over 250 languages. Led by Victoria’s global vision and Glasgow grit, the company champions inclusion through its diverse team of expert linguists and is helping clients connect across cultures and continents.

Last year’s EVAS Business Woman of the Year, Scottish entrepreneur Katrina Hutchinson O’Neill of Join Talent, said “Winning Business Woman of the Year at the EVAS was a huge and unexpected honour. It didn’t change the work we had to do to keep growing in 2025 but it absolutely reminded me who’s in our corner! The EVAS community, my team, and the women who show up for each other every day to support each other on their entrepreneurial journey, that’s what matters and it’s been fantastic.”

This year’s cohort reflects the remarkable scale of women-led business in the UK. A quarter of all entrants reported a turnover of £1 million or more, with 5% exceeding £10 million -significantly above the national average for women-led businesses.

Coral Horn, founder of the EVAS, said “This proves what we’ve always known – there’s huge untapped potential in women-led businesses. These figures show that when given the opportunity and support, women scale, succeed, and lead with impact. The EVAS is proud to be championing women who are doing just that.”

Across 18 categories, all finalists will now progress to the next stage, which includes interviews with an independent judging panel, a public vote, and a vibrant social media campaign.

As part of the celebrations, finalists will be invited to an exclusive House of Commons reception, where they’ll connect with previous winners, policymakers, and business leaders.

The awards will culminate in a glittering ceremony on Friday 26 September at the iconic Empress Ballroom in Blackpool’s Winter Gardens. One finalist will also be honoured with the Outstanding Achievement Award, recognising extraordinary leadership and contribution to the wider business community.

To view the full list of 2025 finalists and discover more about this year’s celebration, visit www.enterprisevisionawards.co.uk

1 . Contributed Diverse Business Finalist, Victoria Nicol of My Language Connection Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Sustainable Business Finalist Sandie Gordon of Candles from the Croft Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Family Business Finalists Felicity and Courtney Bennett-Pearson of Visiting Angels Edinburgh East Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed 2024 Enterprise Vision Awards Business Woman of the Year Katrina Hutchinson-O'Neill of Join Talent Photo: Submitted Photo Sales