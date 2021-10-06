Heriot-Watt University hires JLL to 'relaunch' capital research park in historic year

The institution is globally recognised for specialising in robotics, artificial intelligence and engineering, with campuses in Dubai, Malaysia and closer to home in Orkney and Galashiels. Heriot-Watt Research Park is located adjacent to the university’s main campus in west Edinburgh.

Cameron Stott, lead director, Edinburgh, at JLL, said: “The timing of this relaunch could not be better. There is significant focus in this sector from some of the main leading technology, manufacturing and science-led companies supported by financial institutions.

“The combination of both Edinburgh and Heriot-Watt University’s international reputations makes for an incredible opportunity for businesses based at the research park.”

Lynda Johnstone, director of estates and facilities at Heriot-Watt University, added: “2021 is a hugely significant year for the university with it marking 200 years since our founding roots took hold in Scotland. This milestone provides us with an opportunity to reflect on our past and also look to the future.

“The relaunch of the research park, in partnership with JLL, plays an important role in this future vision and underlines our commitment to invest in research, innovation and enterprise.

“Beyond our campus borders, the research park is recognised internationally as a centre for high calibre science and engineering research. This includes the National Robotarium, which is currently under construction and is the largest and most advanced facility of its type anywhere in the UK.”

The university said it was also driving towards being carbon neutral through its own research and operation.

