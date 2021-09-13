Affirmative! Heriot-Watt University's National Robotarium names CEO

Stewart Miller takes charge of building the Robotarium into a “globally recognised” centre of excellence in its fields. He is described as being “well suited to lead this initiative, a distinguished business leader with a wealth of experience in technology development in the aerospace sector”.

The Glaswegian executive was chief technology officer of the UK Government’s innovation agency Innovate UK, and previously worked in senior roles at major firms including Leonardo and BAE Systems.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'Leading a facility that is tackling some of the world’s biggest challenges using robotics and AI is incredibly exciting,' says Mr Miller. Picture: contributed.

The National Robotarium, a partnership between Heriot-Watt and the University of Edinburgh, is one of five innovation hubs supported by the £1.3 billion Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal – a 15-year investment programme funded by both governments and regional partners.

Mr Miller said: “It’s a huge honour to take up this role, helping set the direction of the National Robotarium, which has enormous potential to transform lives.

“As someone who has been working in technology for 40 years, leading a facility that is tackling some of the world’s biggest challenges using robotics and AI is incredibly exciting. It is clear to me that this role presents an extraordinary opportunity to build productive global partnerships, creating economic, environmental and societal benefits.”

Professor Richard A Williams, principal and vice-chancellor of Heriot-Watt, said: “The appointment of an outstanding CEO underpins the ambition for the National Robotarium to accelerate digital and AI-driven skills to serve society in a positive way and to create new businesses and jobs for Scotland and address global opportunities.”

The CEO appointment is branded a 'major milestone in the development of the UK’s tech economy'. Picture: contributed.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.