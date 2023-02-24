Heriot-Watt Uni seeks partner to create 'new type of innovation hub' that could generate 10,000 jobs

Edinburgh’s Heriot-Watt University is seeking a development partner to help it create an innovation district that could generate thousands of jobs.

The partnership will look to build a “new type of innovation hub” to drive economic regeneration at scale through alignment of research, innovation, talent development and the university’s global environmental and sustainability ambitions. The institution has appointed property consultancy JLL to select a strategic development partner to work on future phases of Heriot-Watt Research Park, a 165-acre site at the university’s Riccarton Campus on the west side of Edinburgh.

Housing businesses and academia in an attractive campus, the innovation park could create as many as 10,000 jobs and offer varied and extensive training opportunities across Edinburgh, the Lothians and the Central Belt. The location would integrate with the wider range of mixed-use developments currently taking place in the west of Edinburgh, as well as promoting sustainability and health and wellbeing to surrounding communities.

Cameron Stott, head of Scotland at JLL said: “Heriot-Watt is exceptionally well located in west Edinburgh and with the new National Robotarium building, the Scottish National Blood Transfusion headquarters and the Oriam National Performance Centre for Sport all on the campus, it really is an unrivalled offer for the knowledge sector.”

Professor Gillian Murray from Heriot-Watt University added: “We are excited about the prospect of finding a new partner who shares our values and can help us realise our Strategy 2025 ambition through the development of our research park. We believe we can create an exciting new model to drive economic regeneration.”