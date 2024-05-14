Heriot-Watt tapping artificial intelligence to slash carbon capture and storage design time to 24 hours

“We’re pioneering ground-breaking methods in all major sectors that can propel us towards a net-zero future.”

A multi-million-pound project led by Edinburgh’s Heriot-Watt University is using artificial intelligence (AI) to slash the carbon capture and storage design time from 100 days to just 24 hours.

Researchers at the university’s global research institute for net zero are developing specialist AI techniques for scientific computing, material discovery and financial forecasting, to enable efficient CO2 capture and storage in deep geological formations. It is hoped the research will show how bespoke technologies can enable carbon capture and storage (CCS) to be a viable economic option for traditional industries wanting to decarbonise. Targets include industries such as steel, cement and chemicals.

The research forms one of the projects being delivered by Heriot-Watt’s global research institute, which is focused on achieving net zero and beyond. By using specialist AI simulators, standard techniques can be replaced for modelling flow migrations, and simulations on a supercomputer that may have previously taken up to 100 days can now be achieved in as little as 24 hours.

A surveyor looks out over geological formations as part of research work.

The CCS work, in partnership with colleagues from Imperial College London, is expected to leave a significant framework for future researchers to build upon and will play an important role in helping the UK government to reach its net zero target by 2050.

Ahmed Elsheikh, leader of the data and artificial intelligence research theme, said: “Our research has the ability to really advance existing scientific research streams to source suitable options for safe storage of CO2 without consuming too much energy and without the need to deploy expensive and often time-consuming exploratory investigations. Based on the great engagement and interactions evidenced in our workshop and hackathon events, we’re confident that through our applied research and with more collaboration with business and industry, we can collectively make a profound impact on the global shift towards a carbon-neutral future.”