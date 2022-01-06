Healthy order book sees Aberdeen's EnerMech push into new markets

The North-east firm, which operates in 26 countries, provided an upbeat outlook for 2022 after bagging contracts worth in excess of £500 million over the last 12 months.

The business has been secured with new and existing clients across the group’s target end markets, including the energy, renewables, infrastructure, nuclear and waste-to-energy sectors.

With some projects already underway, and new ones commencing imminently, the company has increased its headcount by about 30 per cent compared to 2020.

EnerMech kick starts 2022 with global mega projects including transformational infrastructure campaigns.

Chief financial officer Sandeep Sharma said: “The diligent and responsive measures we adopted last year, as well as the investments we made, have had a truly positive impact on our people, our clients and our business.

“This success, combined with our ongoing resilience and determination, has set us on course for continued growth this year and beyond, growth that will safeguard jobs and create new ones.”

Chief executive Christian Brown said: “After winning more than half a billion pounds of new business in the last 12 months, 2022 will be a very busy year for us.

“We are delivering several milestone campaigns for existing and new clients in the sectors we have traditionally supported, as well as new end markets and new regions.

“As well as having a healthy order book, we have new opportunities on the near horizon.

“Our strengthened position is testament to the talent we have in-house and their hard work in these challenging times,” he added. “We remain committed to the safety, development and well-being of our people, and I’m extremely proud of the excellent work they continue to deliver.”

Formed in 2008, the Aberdeen firm provides specialist integrated mechanical, electrical, instrumentation and integrity services to the international energy and infrastructure sectors. In December 2018, the business was acquired by the Carlyle Group, the Nasdaq-listed global asset manager.

EnerMech has a string of bases, including in Norway, Azerbaijan, Australia and the US.

In November, the firm secured a new contract to support Taqa’s North Sea portfolio for the next five years.

The firm will deliver tensioning, torquing and associated services across all of the Abu Dhabi company’s North Sea platforms - Cormorant Alpha, North Cormorant, Eider Alpha, Harding, Tern Alpha, Brae Alpha and East Brae.

The contract builds on EnerMech’s existing seven-year relationship with Taqa in the UK.

EnerMech’s regional director for Europe and Africa, Ross McHardy, said: “We have been successfully carrying out work across Taqa’s North Sea assets since 2014 and are looking forward to providing further safe, responsive and reliable services under this new contract for flange management and bolting services.”

Last year, the firm unveiled a string of new contracts and gave a bullish outlook despite the impact of the pandemic.

The new awards included a first campaign for the onshore utilities market. The five-year, multi-million-pound deal will see the company deliver crane-lifting services to a major onshore petrochemical facility based in South Wales.

