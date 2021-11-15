Aberdeen's EnerMech secures new contract to support Taqa’s North Sea platforms

Aberdeen-headquartered EnerMech has been awarded a five-year contract to deliver tensioning, torquing and associated services across all of Taqa's North Sea platforms.

The firm will deliver tensioning, torquing and associated services across all of the Abu Dhabi company’s North Sea platforms - Cormorant Alpha, North Cormorant, Eider Alpha, Harding, Tern Alpha, Brae Alpha and East Brae.

The contract builds on EnerMech’s existing seven-year relationship with Taqa in the UK.

EnerMech’s regional director for Europe and Africa, Ross McHardy, said: “We have been successfully carrying out work across Taqa’s North Sea assets since 2014 and are looking forward to providing further safe, responsive and reliable services under this new contract for flange management and bolting services.”

Formed in 2008, the Aberdeen firm provides specialist integrated mechanical, electrical, instrumentation and integrity services to the international energy and infrastructure sectors. In December 2018, the business was acquired by the Carlyle Group, the Nasdaq-listed global asset manager.

EnerMech has a string of bases, including in Norway, Azerbaijan, Australia and the US.

Earlier this year, the firm unveiled a string of new contracts and gave a bullish outlook for 2021.

The new awards included a first campaign for the onshore utilities market. The five-year, multi-million-pound deal will see the company deliver crane-lifting services to a major onshore petrochemical facility based in Southern Wales.

The firm was also awarded a two-year extension with floating production storage offloading operator BW Offshore.

Meanwhile, EnerMech sealed a frame agreement extension with TechnipFMC for pre-commissioning services, delivery of shutdown and small bore tubing services for Chrysaor.

