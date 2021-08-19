Healthy food takeaway with 'cult following' to move into transformed landmark Glasgow building

McLellan Works, formerly known as Breckenridge House, is a landmark 160-year-old building on Glasgow's Sauchiehall Street. It has undergone a refurbishment with 'sustainability at the heart of its design and function', according to property developer Bywater Properties.

Sprigg has signed up to a long-term lease for space beside the main lobby at McLellan Works on Sauchiehall Street in the city centre.

Bywater Properties has transformed the iconic building - renamed McLellan Works - into an “innovative” mixed-use development. Fronting onto the north side of Sauchiehall Street, between Dalhousie Street and Rose Street, the building shares its entrance with the McLellan Galleries, currently occupied by Glasgow School of Art.

Sprigg is said to have developed a cult following after the opening of its original site on the city’s Ingram Street. The firm offers fresh ingredients in the form of salads, snacks and a range of drinks.

With fit out works expected to start in late August, opening is scheduled for late September or early October.

Tom McDermott, the owner of Sprigg, said: “We are really excited about being able to expand our business at McLellan Works and were attracted by both the proximity to office customers in the building and the surrounding Sauchiehall Street regeneration area.”

Daniel Mead, head of asset management at building owner Bywater Properties, said: “Bringing the city’s second Sprigg store to our building and this side of Glasgow is a real coup.

“This brings us another step closer to completing the transformation of the overall profile of McLellan Works and its place as a leader in the regeneration of the city’s Sauchiehall Street district.”

