Scottish property consultancy Galbraith appoints new partners and associates

Claire Acheson, James Bowie, Sam Gibson and Rachel Russell all join the partnership from April.

Acheson is a rural chartered surveyor in the firm’s Inverness office who is involved in the management of a number of Highland estates.

Bowie, based in Stirling, is involved in land valuation, estate management and a wide range of professional consultancy work.

Among the promotions, Rachel Russell from the Cupar office, who specialises in utilities, estate management and the valuation of rural properties, becomes a partner.

Gibson, based in Hexham, leads residential sales and lettings for Galbraith across the north of England.

Meanwhile, a number of employees have been promoted to senior associate - Hannah Christiansen (residential sales in Aberdeen), Richard Haggart (rural management in Stirling), Scott Holley (residential sales in Perth), Martin Rennie (rural management in Perth) and Alice Wilson (rural management, farm sales, valuations and is an agent based in Ayr).

Jamie Addison-Scott (commercial in Edinburgh), Aaron Edgar (sales in Castle Douglas), Isla Shaw (rural and residential sales in Stirling) and Tom Tongs (building surveying in Edinburgh) have all been promoted to associate level.

Andrew Shepherd, chairman of Edinburgh-headquartered Galbraith since September 2021, said: “It is a huge statement to be promoting four new partners and making nine associate promotions.

“In the six months since taking on the role of chair at Galbraith I have been very impressed by the breadth and depth of the talent at Galbraith and the strength of the business. The commitment, skills and agility of the team is second to none.”

Chief executive Martin Cassels said: “Despite the economic uncertainty over the past 18 months our business continued to perform extremely well, in no small measure due to the excellent team of people we have at Galbraith. We pride ourselves on putting our people first and these promotions are well deserved.

“We have emerged from the pandemic in good shape and have adopted new working practices including flexible and hybrid working, enabling us to continue to attract the best people and to take advantage of new and emerging opportunities across our whole business.”

