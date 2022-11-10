Work at Poppy Scotland’s Lady Haig Poppy Factory in the Warriston area of the city included a total refurbishment of the factory, stores, and office areas, full upgrade of the electrical, heating, and fire alarm systems, and the renewal of roofs. The completion comes ahead of Remembrance Day on November 11.

Hardies, which originated in 1913, is based in the Scottish capital and has recently been on an acquisition spree, provided project management, quantity surveying, principal designer, clerk of works and health and safety advisory services, including a three-month asbestos removal enabling contract in advance of the main works starting. The factory was decanted into a temporary facility at Redford Barracks for two years until work was complete.

Danny McArthur, partner at Hardies and project manager on the refurbishment, said: “It was fantastic to be involved with this project working alongside the veterans at Lady Haig Poppy Factory, and their colleagues at Poppy Scotland and The Royal British Legion. They are incredible people to be around.

“The transformation of the factory and offices is incredible, and the modern building will be fit for purpose for decades to come. And having seen first-hand the work that the ex-servicemen, many with disabilities, are doing in the factory, it is our absolute pleasure to donate £1,500 to Lady Haig’s Poppy Factory as part of our corporate social responsibility.”

Charlie Pelling, manager of Lady Haig Poppy Factory, added: “We are delighted with the comprehensive work undertaken by Hardies to transform and upgrade our Lady Haig Poppy Factory and grateful for their generous donation, which will be used to further enhance the working environment for the ex-servicemen and women employed here.”

Poppy Scotland provides support to the Armed Forces community – those who have served, those still serving, and their families at times of crisis and need by offering vital, practical advice, assistance and funding. The seeds of the Lady Haig Poppy Factory were planted in 1926, when Countess Haig suggested the creation of a factory, employing men disabled by war, to make poppies specifically for Scotland, and premises were found in the grounds of Whitefoord House on the Canongate section of the Royal Mile.