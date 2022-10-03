Hardies Property & Construction Consultants seals takeover of historic Aberdeen surveying practice

The deal, on undisclosed terms, bolsters Hardies’ service offering in the North-east, where it did not have a quantity surveying department.

Founded in 1885, BDG Thomson Gray is one of the oldest quantity surveying practices in Scotland, specialising in quantity surveying, project management, principal designer and dispute resolution.

The acquisition sees BDG Thomson Gray owner Shirley Thomson become a partner in Hardies with responsibility for running its quantity surveying department in Aberdeen. She will also head its dispute resolution department.

Danny McArthur and Shirley Thomson shake hands on the deal.

Hardies’ senior partner, Danny McArthur, said: “We have witnessed continued growth in our Aberdeen office over recent years. This deal strengthens our position in the North-east of Scotland and provides additional local support to our and BDG Thomson Gray’s clients.

“Shirley coming on board significantly increases our service offering in dispute services which was an area identified in our growth plan.”

Thomson added: “What appealed about this deal is that Hardies share our thinking in terms of the quality of service we deliver and how we look after and develop our staff. We regard this deal as a tremendous opportunity that enables us to expand the range of projects we can undertake for existing and new clients.”

The acquisition follows Hardies’ announcement earlier this year of an ambitious expansion strategy that has seen it open three more offices across the UK. The new offices, in Belfast, Leeds and London, take the firm’s office network to 13 locations.