Halo Kilmarnock – the large-scale regeneration project driven by entrepreneur Marie Macklin – has officially teamed up with Israel via a new “first-of-its-kind” tie-up that was sparked at COP26 in Glasgow.

The Scottish venture, on a site formerly home to whisky giant Johnnie Walker and aiming to boost the economy by £205 million, has signed a global partnership with EnergyCom, which it bills as Israel's largest entity in energy production and conservation, in a bid to create a framework that will provide access to the skills and capabilities of both parties to support innovation, skills support, and the development of power and net zero solutions. The tie-up also intends to open commercial opportunities for both the Halo and EnergyCom through increased collaboration between the UK and Israel, driven through know-how across the likes of energy, construction, digital skills and cyber security.

It comes after Yoav Katsavoy, chairman of the Israel Electricity Authority, visited The Halo Enterprise and Innovation Centre in November 2021 to learn about The Halo’s 23-acre Digital and Cyber Innovation Park from Halo Urban Regeneration Company founder and executive chair Ms Macklin.

The Halo, which has been supported by the The Ayrshire Growth Deal, says it is at the forefront of helping create a net zero carbon building, has been working with “platinum partner” ScottishPower to establish the principles for a “living lab” test bed site across the campus, and is harnessing low-carbon tech.

Marie Macklin and a delegation headed by Yoav Katsavoy, chairman of the Israel Electricity Authority, at the Halo campus during COP26. Picture: Jeff Holmes.

Ms Macklin, who has an honorary doctorate from Glasgow Caledonian University, said: “Following on from COP26, it’s clear that immediate action is required on our collective mission to make Scotland, the UK and the wider world more sustainable and full of opportunity, not just for today but for our children’s children. This first-of-its-kind partnership offers incredible opportunities for exciting collaboration across vital sectors including energy, digital and cyber. We look forward to continuing our relationship with the EnergyCom team as we work together to create the new tomorrow’s world.”