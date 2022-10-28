The S5GConnect Innovation Hub at Halo Kilmarnock, in the Halo Enterprise and Innovation Centre driven by regeneration-focused entrepreneur Marie Macklin, has been designed to give local companies free access to the hub’s dedicated 5G Mobile Private Network to explore and adopt new digitally enabled opportunities, generating benefits such as “increased productivity, decreased downtimes, enhanced customer experience, unparalleled digital security and reductions in cost and carbon footprint”.

Launch attendees heard how the centre, through its National Suite of Innovation Hubs across Scotland, is working with the private and public sectors to enable step-changes in business through the application of 5G. The University of Glasgow, one of the centre’s founding partners, highlighted how organisations can remotely monitor room capacity and desk occupancy, helping reduce their energy costs.

Sharon Neely, business-engagement manager for S5GConnect Halo Kilmarnock, praised the launch of the facility, adding that it “provides knowledge, expertise and space for businesses to prototype, design and trial goods and services over a private 5G network”.

'We look forward to supporting local companies and local public sector bodies, to help them to unlock the benefits of 5G-enabled technology,' says Sharon Neely of the S5GConnect Halo Kilmarnock. Picture: Jim Walker/Write Image.

Dr Macklin, founder and executive chair of The Halo Urban Regeneration Company, said: “It’s an incredibly exciting time at the Halo, and the opening of the S5GConnect Halo Kilmarnock hub highlights our commitment to enhancing both the local and national approach to digital and cyber.