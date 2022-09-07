Growth on cards for Fife shellfish storage specialist

Established by husband and wife team, Keith and Errin Todd, Todd Fish Tech produces the patented and multi award winning Lobster Pod. Currently employing seven staff, the firm has been located in Dalgety Bay since 2015.

Starting off in one unit at West Way, the business has now expanded into a further two units.

The new units create a spacious office area and provide a warehouse and manufacturing workshop facility. They also provide the firm with adequate room to store specialist tools, supplies and equipment, much of it from Europe, that it uses to manufacture its shellfish storage systems.

L to R: Mhairi Harris, Harry Carmichael, Errin Todd, Keith Todd, Laura Johnson, Cameron Harris

In 2021, the business, which has been assisted by InvestFife. managed to increase its turnover by 50 per cent, and is on course for a further hike this year.

Director Errin Todd said: “[Fife Council’s] economic development services, with support from Business Gateway Fife, have made our move to these new spacious and well managed units a reality.

“We can bring in new staff in a range of positions from school leaver to management level, knowing that we have a suitable working environment for everyone. We have our eye firmly on sustainability, with the aim of creating a sustainable shellfish fishery, and these new premises will help us achieve this.