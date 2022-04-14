Growing holiday park operator follows Argyll deal with further acquisition

Cove Communities, which now owns eight holiday parks across Loch Lomond and the Trossachs following a deal rumoured to be worth £100 million, has added The Elms in Lincoln to its books for an undisclosed sum.

The company – which describes itself as an international resort operator – added that it has bought more than £350m of property in the UK over the past two years, including Medmerry Park in Sussex last August, for example.

It said The Elms was originally a holiday park, but has over five decades been turned into a residential site for the over 50s by John Kinch and his son Stuart. The 339-home site is spread across 65 acres of countryside.

Cove UK pledges to source at least 20 per cent of produce locally and actively engage in local community initiatives, while its Go Wild outdoor activities and environmental education programme is up and running at sites including its Argyll portfolio.

MD Mark Seaton said: “The Elms is a fantastic site that has been lovingly developed by the owners and team members.

“At Cove, we have a desire to add stunning properties in beautiful locations and this residential site fits that profile. It is a natural fit for our portfolio and will be retained as a residential site.

“We have ambition to grow even further in the coming months and years.”

