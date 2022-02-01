Operator of eight holiday parks around Loch Lomond and Trossachs sold

Argyll Holidays, which owns eight parks across Argyll and Bute, will be the fifth acquisition by Cove Communities under Mark Seaton as managing director of Cove UK. Financial terms surrounding the acquisition have not been disclosed.

Owned by the Campbell family who started out as sheep farmers, Argyll Holidays was established in 1967 with the development of its flagship park, Drimsynie Estate.

Since then, it has grown to a group of eight holiday parks in and around the Loch Lomond and Trossachs region.

Drimsynie Estate holiday village is among the parks run by Argyll Holidays. Picture: Jeff Holmes

Director Keith Campbell said: “We as a family have put heart and soul into developing our group of parks.

“We’ve invested in sustainability and kept quality at the heart of all our business practices resulting in multiple awards and thousands of satisfied holiday home owners and holiday guests.

“Whilst we have been approached over the years by different buyers, Cove was the first company that we felt understood what we stand for and could continue what we started.

“Cove is the ideal custodian of Argyll Holidays, sharing as we do, the same missions and values and commitment to the preservation and investment in the destinations we own.”

Seaton added: “Argyll Holidays represents everything that Cove looks for: stunning properties, beautiful and unique locations, and an aspirational lifestyle offering. Simply put, they are the best at what they do.

“Most importantly, we will grow and develop the vision of Argyll under Cove, through sustainable business practices, a commitment to environmental conservation and investment in people and the local community.”

