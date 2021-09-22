Green light given for major logistics park on site of former Lanarkshire sausage-skin factory

A computer generated image showing how the new Belgrave Logistics Park at Bellshill would look in its surroundings.

Knight Property Group confirmed that it had secured full planning consent from North Lanarkshire Council to develop its logistics park at Bellshill Industrial Estate, on the site of the former Devro manufacturing facility.

The 14-acre site will be transformed into Belgrave Logistics Park, offering some 245,000 square feet of space, spanning five units or varying size.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Developers highlighted the site’s green credentials with each unit boasting electric car charging points, solar photovoltaic panels on the roof and water management flow restriction to conserve water.

The site was acquired by Knight Property Group at the end of January this year, with the planning application submitted in May.

James Barrack, founder and chairman of Knight, said: “Achieving full planning consent is a significant milestone for this high-quality and well-located development.

“Interest from potential occupiers has already been strong and confirms our confidence to develop speculatively in this sector and location. When complete, it will provide much-needed logistics space and has the potential to bring new business and employment opportunities to the area.

“The demolition and site clearance works are now complete and we are currently in the midst of detailed discussions with several parties to select a main contractor for the development, which we hope to conclude shortly.”

Marc Giles, planning partner at property consultancy Ryden, who advised Knight, added: “The planning process was a real team effort and permission was granted well within the statutory four months determination period.

“We were delighted by the cooperative and positive approach from the planning officers at North Lanarkshire Council on this application. This development will bring significant economic benefit to the local area.”

Belgrave Logistics Park will be situated within Bellshill Industrial Estate with transport links and quick access to the A725 dual carriageway which provides direct access to the M8 motorway between Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Developers pointed out that Glasgow airport was only 25 minutes drive west via the M8 with Edinburgh airport some 40 minutes drive to the east.

A message from the Editor: