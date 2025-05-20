Green light for ‘vital’ 100-megawatt battery energy storage farm next to Scottish town

“This is a key step in our mission to make Scotland a leader in clean, secure energy” – Mark Wilson, ILI Group

Another major battery storage facility has been given the nod close to a Scottish town.

ILI Group said planning consent had been granted for its 100-megawatt Learielaw battery energy storage system project near Broxburn in West Lothian. It marks the company’s first major planning approval of 2025 and follows what it said had been a “strong finish” to 2024, with 350 megawatts (MW) of storage projects consented across North Ayrshire, North Lanarkshire and the Highlands.

Battery energy storage systems (BESS) consist of several large batteries that store electrical power for use at a later time. They can be charged using excess electricity generated by wind or solar farms, for example, or by grid connection during periods of lower demand. However, many of these projects have attracted local criticism over their impact on the landscape and concerns regarding the risk of fire.

Several large-scale BESS projects have been given the nod in recent years. Such facilities generally provide sufficient power for relatively short periods of a few hours before requiring recharging.

Hamilton-based ILI Group said its Learielaw project met technical and delivery criteria, and had a current grid connection date in 2028 - making it “ideally positioned to support Scotland’s growing need for flexible grid infrastructure”.

Mark Wilson, chief executive of ILI Group, said: “Learielaw is another strong addition to our battery storage pipeline and highlights the momentum we’ve built in delivering nationally significant energy infrastructure. As the grid evolves to handle more renewable generation, projects like Learielaw will be vital in providing the flexibility and reliability the system needs. This is a key step in our mission to make Scotland a leader in clean, secure energy.”

In March, a vast £130 million facility in West Lothian was granted consent, with the 200-megawatt site having the capacity to meet peak electricity demands for approximately 240,000 homes for two hours.