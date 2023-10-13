Green light for more than 300 flats on site of 'dated' 1960s Glasgow arcade

Plans to build hundreds of flats on the site of a 1960s arcade in a southern suburb of Glasgow have been given the green light.

A computer-generated image of how the new development of 329 flats in the Shawlands area of Glasgow should look when completed.

The application to put up the 329 homes at Shawlands Arcade was put forward by Clydebuilt Limited Partnership, a property investment and development fund co-owned by Strathclyde Pension Fund and Ediston Real Estate. It followed a successful application for planning permission in principle approved in March of this year.

Councillors have now approved the plans, marking the first phase of development proposals, which include the “careful demolition” of the southern portion of the 1960s Shawlands Arcade, replacing it with 329 build-to-rent flats, new retail units at street level, and public realm spaces for community use. Streetscape improvements to Kilmarnock Road and improved pedestrianisation of the area will be delivered as part of the development.

Demolition and construction work for the first phase of the development is likely to start in mid-2024 and is expected to be completed by late 2026. The £150 million project represents a significant investment in the Shawlands area, helping to alleviate the current need for increased residential housing options.

Neal Jamieson, a director at Ediston, said: “Following extensive consultation with the local community and other key stakeholders, this marks a significant milestone in unlocking the site’s potential and delivering transformational change in Shawlands. Centered on meeting the needs of modern-day Shawlands, the proposals involve the construction of much-needed new rental homes, modern retail units and carefully thought-out public spaces, in place of the old 1960s arcade.

“As we move forward, we look forward to bringing our regenerative vision to life, contributing to the long-term growth of one of Glasgow’s most vibrant neighbourhoods,” he added.