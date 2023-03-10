Work is set to begin in the late summer on the transformation of a former school in Glasgow’s West End into 49 apartments after getting planning approval.

Kelvin Properties is behind the project, which will see the traditional Victorian sandstone Napiershall Street School, which opened in 1900, restored and converted into 24 apartments – including four penthouses – complemented by an additional 25 new-build apartments nestled around the existing building. The plans, conceived by architecture studio Haus Collective, were approved by Glasgow City Council’s planning committee last month.

The design aims to restore all original features where possible, including the central atrium and stairs, and there will be a variety of living spaces across the two buildings, including one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, and three-bedroom penthouses with private terraces. The communal outdoor spaces will include a children’s play area and a rooftop space for outdoor dining, socialising, exercise and wellness. Bicycle parking will be provided for all residents, while eight of the 18 car parking spaces will have an active charging station.

The property developer, which recently moved into its new office in Glasgow City Centre, said the project is the latest in a major period of growth. It has announced plans to expand its team and has added a number of recent senior hires: Andrew Reid has joined as project manager from Keepmoat Homes, and Jonathan McCausland who has joined from Cala Homes as technical manager.

The project will see the traditional Victorian sandstone Napiershall Street School converted into 24 apartments – including four penthouses. Picture: contributed.

The Glasgow-based firm has also recently begun work on a 48-home development in Logie Green Road, Edinburgh, which will include 12 affordable homes in Canonmills. Additionally, all residents have now moved into Kelvin Properties’ Waverley Park development in Glasgow’s Shawlands, after completion in January.

Regarding the Glasgow school project, the developer’s director Marc Taylor welcomed the planning committee approval, adding: “There is a serious lack of new-build modern housing supply in Glasgow’s West End and we expect the location to be very attractive to prospective buyers. This is a very exciting time for the business as we continue to look for more opportunities to bring future-focused developments across Central Scotland.”