Google outage: users report issues with Gmail, Drive and Groups

Website Downdetector shows that users are reporting issues with Gmail, Google Drive and Groups.

By Anna Bryan
Friday, 12th November 2021, 10:05 am
Updated Friday, 12th November 2021, 10:06 am
Since 8.13am this morning, Downdetector has received an influx of reports from users who are experiencing issues with Google services.

More than 2600 people have reported issues with Gmail as of 9.22am. 55% of these are experiencing server problems, while 30% are having trouble sending emails.

UK web users are currently experiencing issues with a range of Google services.

Google have not yet addressed the issue, and have not given an estimate for when the problems will be fixed.

