Since 8.13am this morning, Downdetector has received an influx of reports from users who are experiencing issues with Google services.
More than 2600 people have reported issues with Gmail as of 9.22am. 55% of these are experiencing server problems, while 30% are having trouble sending emails.
Google have not yet addressed the issue, and have not given an estimate for when the problems will be fixed.