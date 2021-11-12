The First Minister said she has not had a chance to properly absorb the new draft of the deal that could be agreed at COP26 but that, from what she has seen, a deal was “inching forward”.

She said there has been some “incremental progress”, telling Sky News: “If I was a young person looking into this summit right now I would say it’s not good enough.

“There may have been inches forward in this latest draft but there’s still time to get it even further forward and to really make the Glasgow Agreement one that lives up to the urgency of the emergency we face.”

She added: “In these final hours, the Prime Minister if necessary should come back here and drive this deal over the line.”

Asked if she was calling for Boris Johnson to come to Glasgow, Ms Sturgeon said: “If that is what it is going to take, then yes. He was here on Wednesday, I welcomed that. In his shoes, I may have stayed here for the remainder of the summit, but come back. Every shoulder to the wheel.

“I’m not in the negotiating room. That can feel frustrating sometimes. But get there, and make sure that no stone is left unturned in getting this agreement to where it needs to be.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in the Action Zone during the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. Picture date: Thursday November 11, 2021.

She said Boris Johnson should return to COP26 to push people on to a path “where we avoid climate catastrophe.”

When asked what her message to the Prime Minister would be, she said: “My message to the Prime Minister is come back here.

"Use your position as president of this COP to really drive progress and push people as far as we can get them.

“Because every inch forward that this text takes is of course another inch towards getting the world on to a path where we avoid climate catastrophe, and nothing, literally nothing, is more important than that.”

She added: “The reason I’m singling out Boris Johnson is not just because we’re in the UK – well, it is actually because we’re in the UK, because the UK is the COP presidency, and that puts a particular onus on the shoulders of the UK Government.”

The First Minister also said she does not want the Cambo oil field to be "given the green light", and "at the very least" it should undergo "the most rigorous climate assessment"

Asked if Friday would be the last day of COP26, she added: “I wouldn’t bet lots of money on that. I hope we see progress today.

“I certainly hope that finishing at six o’clock tonight, which is the plan, would be possible.

“Equally, I would not be surprised to know that it was going into tomorrow.”

It is hoped that an agreement at COP26 will curb fossil fuel use and limit global temperature rises to 1.5C.

A new draft of an agreement was produced on Friday morning and contained strengthened language on getting countries to “revisit and strengthen the 2030 targets” in their national action plans by the end of 2022 to align with global goals to limit temperature rises to “well below” 2C and try to limit them to 1.5C.

Michael Jacobs, former climate adviser to Gordon Brown and veteran of COP talks, said UK, EU and UNFCCC lawyers were saying that “requests” was stronger language than “urges”.

He said: “I see this as a strengthening of the language which effectively means countries are being told to come back next year with nationally determined contributions aligned to the 1.5C temperature goal.”

Scientists have warned that keeping temperature rises to 1.5C – beyond which the worst impacts of climate change will be felt – requires global emissions to be cut by 45% by 2030, and to zero overall by mid-century.

But current action plans known as nationally determined contributions for emissions cuts up to 2030 leave the world well off track to meet the goal, and could see warming of 2.4C over the long term.

So countries are under pressure to rapidly increase their ambition for emission cuts in the 2020s to stop the 1.5C goal slipping out of reach.

There is now a date – missing from the first draft – for when developed countries should double the provision of finance to help developing countries adapt to climate change – by 2025.

Providing finance for developing countries to develop cleanly, adapt to the impacts of climate change and address the loss and damage to people, livelihoods, land and infrastructure already being hit by increasing weather extremes and rising seas is also key to securing a deal in Glasgow.

