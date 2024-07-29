Golf course in Scotland’s sunniest spot hits market for almost £1m
A North-east golf course and proposed holiday park featuring holiday lodges and glamping pods has hit the market with a price tag of almost £1 million.
Kinloss Golf Club is an established nine-hole golf course with clubhouse while the adjoining proposed holiday park has planning consent for 16 holiday lodges and half a dozen glamping pod plots, situated close to the popular Moray Coast - an area that is drier and sunnier than the Scottish average.
Bids of more than £900,000 are being invited for the whole 49-acre site though it is also available in two separate lots.
Due to the development of houses within the grounds, the golf course has been closed since 2020 but is said to have been well maintained by the current owner. Planning consent has been issued for converting the clubhouse to residential use. The proposed holiday park, which forms the eastern part of the property, has planning permission for the construction of 16 holiday lodges, the sites for which have been established. There is also approval for six glamping pods within a wooded site to the rear.
Jennifer Campbell of DM Hall, the firm of chartered surveyors, who is overseeing the sales process, said: “This site represents an exciting and rare opportunity for the open market. While this property clearly has commercial appeal, one cannot ignore the appeal of a private residential estate. Who doesn’t want their own golf course?”
The property lies in a rural location to the north west of Forres. The location is some 25 miles north-east of Inverness and eight miles west of Elgin, within easy reach of the beaches of Findhorn and Roseisle. From the Moray Coast, access can be gained to Speyside, Loch Ness, the popular North Coast 500 route, Royal Deeside and the Cairngorms.
