Global Port Services has secured multiple contracts to support work on Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm, supporting more than 100 jobs at the Port of Nigg.

The firm will support its client Seagreen Wind Energy Limited (SWEL) with site enabling works for the pre-assembly construction of wind turbine components at the Moray Firth facility. News of the contracts comes as the final turbine foundations for Seagreen arrive at Nigg to be prepared for installation at the project’s vast wind farm site, some 27 kilometres off the coast of Angus.

A joint venture between TotalEnergies and SSE Renewables, Seagreen will be Scotland’s largest and the world’s deepest fixed foundation offshore wind farm once complete and will deliver enough green energy to power more than 1.6 million homes, which is equivalent to two-thirds of all Scottish homes. With a total installed generating capacity of 1,075 megawatts, the project is due to be fully operational in summer 2023.

The latest contracts, which are expected to run through to completion, will see Global Port Services provide project management and technical support for site enabling works, pre-assembly set up, as well as ongoing services to include crane support and associated labour, plant, equipment and quayside services. That work will support Danish firms Vestas Offshore and BMS Heavy Lift, who will carry out the onshore assembly and offshore installation for Seagreen. The overall pre-assembly construction project is supporting more than 100 skilled jobs at the Port of Nigg.

The wind turbine components will be installed on top of offshore turbine foundations. Global Port Services is simultaneously fulfilling the storage, marshalling and logistics contracts for the 114, 95 metre-tall foundation towers for Seagreen on the South Quay at the Port of Nigg, under a separate contract with Seaway 7. It will be the first major infrastructure and pre-assembly contract of its type to be brought to the port since the unveiling of the new purpose-built East Quay in July.

Alistair Gordon, executive officer for Global Port Services, said: “Won on the back of the successes of the Siemens Beatrice and Vestas Moray East offshore wind pre-assembly contracts, the new contract awards are an accolade to the excellent logistics support services and dedicated facilities on offer at Nigg, and it marks the first major project to be secured for the new East Quay, of which I hope there will be many more.”

Rob Richardson, wind turbine components installation manager for SWEL, added: “This award further strengthens our relationship with the Port of Nigg and Global Port Services and plays a critical role in the successful delivery of the Seagreen project. The short mobilisation period is testament to the flexibility and positive approach by the Global Port Services team and a robust local supply chain.”

Last month, Aberdeen-headquartered PD&MS Group said it had secured a three-year agreement to support work on Seagreen. The statutory inspection framework agreement also has options to be extended for a further two years. The first of 114 giant turbines within the £3 billion project was switched on during the summer.

