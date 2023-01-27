A global IT business is set to create 20 jobs in Glasgow after establishing its Scottish headquarters in the city.

The move comes as part of an international expansion for London-headquartered TransACT Technology Solutions, which celebrates its tenth anniversary this year. The firm already has offices in Dublin and Gibraltar and plans are underway to open a North American hub later this year. Bosses described Glasgow as the ideal base for the company’s latest growth phase, with the city boasting “excellent infrastructure and digital connectivity”.

The firm recently appointed director Duncan Girvan to run the Scottish operation. He said: “As we look to broaden our reach, it makes sense to set up our Scottish headquarters in the country’s largest city. The business is going through an exciting period of growth and this move will see a dynamic new operation flying the flag for Scotland. There is a robust pipeline of talent in Glasgow, with the city offering world-class, cost-effective office space while being well networked throughout the UK and Europe.”

Global sales director Gavin Kilpatrick said: “We will also be focusing on the north of England from our Glasgow hub and aim to play a pivotal role within the Scottish and northern English business communities, working to address the skills gaps and support their digital transformation journeys by disrupting the industry with our innovative technical expertise.”

