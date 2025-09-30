“I am delighted that Hitachi has chosen Glasgow as the city to base its new UK centre of excellence” – Gillian Martin

Hitachi Energy is to set up a “centre of excellence” housing scores of engineers in the heart of Glasgow after agreeing a key office letting deal.

The move sees the global firm acquire the top floor at the distinctive 110 Queen Street building on a ten-year lease, joining a tenant line-up including Deloitte, NatWest, Brodies, WSP, Clyde & Co and ACCA. The eighth floor extends to 14,982 square feet.

Backed by a £1.7 million grant from Scottish Enterprise, Hitachi Energy is investing more than £3m to open the city centre site early next year. The UK engineering centre of excellence will create a base for 88 engineers and project managers who will focus on upgrading the UK’s electrical grid amid the journey towards a net zero future.

Fergus Maclennan of Adapt Commercial Property who brokered the deal on behalf of the landlord, DWS, said: “We are thrilled to attract another high-calibre occupier to 110 Queen Street following a raft of recent new lettings. A massive coup for Glasgow and the wider Scottish economy.”