Glasgow's Opulus Financial nets seven-figure boost to grow services and team

With a team of more than 40 people based across the west of Scotland, the firm provides a range of financial and operational services to support small and medium sized businesses.

The unspecified seven-figure investment, provided by N4 Investments, the direct investment vehicle of N4 Partners, will allow Opulus to continue building a “highly skilled, multi-disciplinary team” and enable further expansion across Scotland and beyond.

Keith Gibson, partner at N4, said: “We are delighted to partner with [chief executive] Matthew [Garstang] and the wider Opulus team as they continue to develop their unique offering.

“At N4, we believe Opulus is well-placed to offer small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) a host of tailored financial and operational solutions and we look forward to playing our role in helping the business form lasting and meaningful partnerships with the UK business community.”

Last August, former Tesco Bank boss Benny Higgins was appointed as the chairman of investment firm N4 Partners, which is also based in Glasgow.

Higgins is one of the best known figures in Scotland’s financial services industry. He was chief executive of Tesco Bank for ten years, and prior to that was head of RBS and NatWest’s retail banking business, which included their wealth management offering.

A spokesperson for N4 said at the time: “In Benny, we have acquired an exceptional individual who shares our passion for forming meaningful partnerships across the business community. We are confident his appointment as chairman will help to significantly raise the profile of N4.”