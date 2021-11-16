Glasgow start-up behind vitamin-enriched drinks secures Avanti trains listing

Two Birds’ vitamin-enriched drinks are now available on first class menus across the rail service, with trains from Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Liverpool and North Wales through to London, reaching places such as Chester, Birmingham and Milton Keynes.

The drinks firm said it had experienced strong growth during lockdown with its products now available in more than 100 independent stockists across the UK.

Two Birds’ vitamin enriched coffee has found popularity as a daily pick-me-up, a cocktail ingredient, or even an alcohol-free alternative.

The Two Birds premium drinks are part of Avanti West Coast’s multi-million-pound service revamp to improve customer experience.

Its recently launched iced mint and green tea is made using a blend of iced peppermint tea and Japanese sencha green tea.

The drink is enriched with a unique blend of vitamins and antioxidants and is finished with lemon juice.

Company founder Danny Stevenson said: “We are buzzing to be featured on Avanti West Coast’s new first class menu and the opportunity to give their customers something new and exciting, while making them feel better, with our vitamin-enriched drinks.

“We are a family business that takes real pride in what we produce and we can’t wait to bring that speciality coffee shop feel to customer’s train journeys.”

He added: “We’re proud to work with two well-loved Glasgow businesses to create the best quality cold brew tea and coffee possible to help provide amazing natural health benefits to our community.

“After this listing, we are now working to secure partnerships with other major retailers and well-respected boutiques that reflect our own positive brand values. Despite lockdown and other hurdles, we are striving and are on a mission to become the world's top luxury offering for ready-to-drink coffee and tea drinks on the move.”

Two Birds began as a boutique gym in Glasgow, opening its doors in early 2019. The gym has continued to grow throughout lockdown, despite being forced into parks, rooftops and online.

The firm supports local talent within Scotland and beyond, and sponsors a number of skateboarders, surfers, athletes and others within adventure and endurance sports - as well as creatives such as artists and photographers.

