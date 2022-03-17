Glasgow solicitor estate agent Pacitti Jones seals fresh Central Belt takeover

The firm has sealed a deal to take over RGM Solicitors, which is based out of offices in Linlithgow and Grangemouth. Picture shows John O’Malley, CEO Pacitti Jones; Lesley-Anne King (RGM) and Harvey Waddell, partner of RGM Solicitors.

The firm has sealed a deal to acquire RGM Solicitors, which is based out of offices in Linlithgow and Grangemouth - meaning an increase in its business operations by a third.

It is the latest in a series of acquisitions by the agency which has ambitions to become Scotland’s top combined property and legal firm.

All existing RGM staff will be remaining with the business and transferring over to Pacitti Jones.

Gosia Chylinska of Pacitti Jones will relocate to the Linlithgow office to head up the legal practice at both branches whilst Lesley-Anne King who has been with RGM Solicitors for a total of 19 years will continue to run the estate agency side of the business.

Pacitti Jones chief executive, John O’Malley, said: “We already have a strong presence and proven track record in the greater Glasgow and Stirling areas so expanding east into the Central Belt and West Lothian is the obvious next move for Pacitti Jones as we look to increase market share in Scotland.

“We are excited to be coming together with RGM; a highly respected local firm which has provided a very high quality property and legal services in Linlithgow and Grangemouth for several decades.

“At a time that the Scottish property market is thriving, we are looking forward to combining our professional property services and local knowledge to deliver a great service throughout Falkirk and West Lothian.”

He added: “We passionately believe in the benefits of the solicitor estate agent model to our clients and are currently looking for further opportunities to grow throughout Scotland.”

Gordon Marshall, director of RGM Solicitors, said: “After 45 years in the legal business of RGM, both Harvey Waddell and myself have decided that the time has come for us to retire and we are delighted to welcome Pacitti Jones to Grangemouth and Linlithgow. We wish them every success in this venture and are confident that our clients will continue to support them in the future.”

Following the latest acquisition, Pacitti Jones now operates 11 Scottish branches across the Central Belt, from Glasgow and Stirling through to Linlithgow.

Last September, the firm continued its acquisition streak after sealing the takeover of a Kilsyth-based peer.

The acquisition of Penworth Properties on undisclosed terms followed the purchase of Glasgow law firm Alexander, Jubb & Taylor.

Penworth Properties was founded more than a decade ago by Beth Penman, a well known figure in the local estate agency market.

She said: “Following a successful ten years in business, I have been looking for the right partner to help grow our offering in Kilsyth and Cumbernauld and to provide the core focus of personal service to our loyal customers.

“With Pacitti Jones’ focus on providing a high quality and personal service from local community focused branches, I found them to be a perfect fit for both myself and Penworth Properties – and together we can take the business to the next level.”

