Glasgow estate agent and legal firm continues acquisition streak with takeover of Kilsyth firm

Pacitti Jones has acquired Kilsyth-based estate agency Penworth Properties, which was founded more than ten years ago by local businesswoman Beth Penman. Picture shows Colin Bowie – managing partner in East Dunbartonshire, Beth Penman, and John O’Malley CEO Pacitti Jones (L-R).

The acquisition of Penworth Properties on undisclosed terms follows the recent purchase of Glasgow law firm Alexander, Jubb & Taylor.

Penworth Properties was founded more than a decade ago by Beth Penman, a well known figure in the local estate agency market.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “Following a successful ten years in business, I have been looking for the right partner to help grow our offering in Kilsyth and Cumbernauld and to provide the core focus of personal service to our loyal customers.

“With Pacitti Jones’ focus on providing a high quality and personal service from local community focused branches, I found them to be a perfect fit for both myself and Penworth Properties – and together we can take the business to the next level.”

John O’Malley, chief executive of Pacitti Jones, which now has nine branches, said: “Our merger with Penworth Properties is one that we are thrilled to be announcing.

“As Pacitti Jones actively looks to grow operations in Glasgow and central west Scotland, we are confident that this merger will be one that mirrors and strengthens our own community values and will mean the continued delivery of a high quality of service.

“With our existing branches and infrastructure in Glasgow, Lenzie, Bishopbriggs and Stirling we are well placed to serve the local communities of Kilsyth and Cumbernauld now. Beth is joining Pacitti Jones and will continue working from the same premises in Kilsyth which was critical to us to provide the continuity and expertise to the local area.”

A message from the Editor: