Glasgow recruitment firm Iconic Resourcing heads for £1m turnover amid city office move

Hannah Green and Lauren Jow of Iconic Resourcing outside The Garment Factory in Glasgow. Picture: Francesca Morrison

The firm, which specialises in HR, marketing, accountancy and finance, said it was “continuing to prosper in challenging times” as it also announced three more staff appointments. Founded in 2019, the business is now on track to break £1 million in turnover.

Following the successful launch of a marketing division last November, the firm has appointed recruitment veteran Debby Stewart to launch and lead a legal recruitment practice.

Two further appointments have been made to expand the finance team, with Jenna Crole moving from a management role in University of Glasgow and Emma Shahnavaz joining from Allstaff.

Making further investment into the business, co-founders Lauren Jow and Hannah Green have signed up for new office space, securing one of the few remaining suites at The Garment Factory in Glasgow’s Merchant City.

Green said: “The growth in our sectors has continued at a strong pace and the demand for permanent and interim professionals remains high. The new appointments of Debby, Jenna and Emma will mean the team has doubled in headcount since 2020 and I am delighted to welcome these high calibre professionals to our team.

“We have worked in a small space at 1 West Regent Street since 2019 and I am so pleased to be expanding to The Garment Factory which will truly allow us to innovate and grow. It’s an iconic space.”

The business is set to move to the Garment Factory on January 24.

