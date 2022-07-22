Glasgow PR firm to ramp up digital offering after key appointment

Dylan Macdonald has been with the business for four years during which time he is said to have played a key role in the development of the firm’s digital offering.

The former Saltire Scholar has led a number of major initiatives for Spreng Thomson, including designing and delivering new international digital communication programmes to support clients’ internal and external communications.

Managing director Callum Spreng said: “As our clients face ever-increasing challenges, and as the role of digital platforms in our everyday lives evolves, it is vital that our team continues to innovate and develop the range of services we offer to clients.

“This is an exciting appointment for Spreng Thomson and we look forward to further strengthening the digital team very soon.”

Macdonald said: “I’m thrilled to be taking on the head of digital role. Having been part of the business for four years now and with the exciting changes taking place across the business, and the digital space, it feels like the perfect time to be taking on this role.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to work with our fantastic clients and helping them to achieve their ambitions through intelligent, creative communications.”

The firm said plans were in place to bring on “another talented member” to the team. This digital communications role will support Macdonald as the business expands its digital activities across a number of different areas and sectors.