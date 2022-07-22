Glasgow PR firm to ramp up digital offering after key appointment

Spreng Thomson, the Glasgow-based communications and PR practice, has appointed a new head of digital as it continues to expand its range of services.

By Scott Reid
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 12:30 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Dylan Macdonald has been with the business for four years during which time he is said to have played a key role in the development of the firm’s digital offering.

The former Saltire Scholar has led a number of major initiatives for Spreng Thomson, including designing and delivering new international digital communication programmes to support clients’ internal and external communications.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Managing director Callum Spreng said: “As our clients face ever-increasing challenges, and as the role of digital platforms in our everyday lives evolves, it is vital that our team continues to innovate and develop the range of services we offer to clients.

“This is an exciting appointment for Spreng Thomson and we look forward to further strengthening the digital team very soon.”

Macdonald said: “I’m thrilled to be taking on the head of digital role. Having been part of the business for four years now and with the exciting changes taking place across the business, and the digital space, it feels like the perfect time to be taking on this role.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to work with our fantastic clients and helping them to achieve their ambitions through intelligent, creative communications.”

The firm said plans were in place to bring on “another talented member” to the team. This digital communications role will support Macdonald as the business expands its digital activities across a number of different areas and sectors.

Dylan Macdonald has been with Glasgow-based Spreng Thomson for four years.

Read More

Read More
Glasgow communications firm sees sector focus pay off with four new wins
Glasgow
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
Follow us

Sign up to our daily newsletter