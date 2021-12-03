Glasgow comms firm Spreng Thomson expands offer with event specialist

The Glasgow-based firm, which works with some of the UK’s top businesses and organisations, described the addition of event management specialist Emma Watson Mack as an “important move”.

She brings more than 20 years’ experience in event management and hospitality operations gained in London and Scotland following a successful career serving with the armed forces.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While working at Barclays’ global headquarters in London she was involved with the Barclays Premier League and the Global Challenge Round the World Yacht Race.

Director Callum Spreng with Emma Watson Mack. Picture: Robert Perry

Joint managing director Callum Spreng said: “This is an important move for Spreng Thomson and we’re thrilled to welcome Emma on board. Her client engagement and event management expertise will significantly strengthen and expand our offering and will be a great support for clients looking to return to more in-person events next year.”

Fellow managing director Lesley Thomson added: “We’ve worked closely with Emma for years, so she knows our team well. As our clients, and the business community as a whole, look for opportunities to re-engage with the people who are important to them, it is timely to support this with a team that can create events and face to face opportunities that will help them bring their values and brand to life.”

The firm recently strengthened its digital team with Katie Hester joining the business as a digital content strategist. Hester specialises in building thought leadership and driving lead generation for small and medium-sized enterprises in the technology sector.

A message from the Editor: