Glasgow PR firm Perceptive adds to biotech expertise with latest business win
Glasgow-based PR firm Perceptive Communicators has added to its biotech expertise with a new business win.
The communications consultancy, which specialises in the science, technology and built environment sectors, has been appointed by MiAlgae to deliver strategic public relations and social media support.
Established in 2016, MiAlgae has created a way of producing a sustainable source of Omega-3 for animal and human consumption. The company is behind a biotechnology platform which uses co-products from the food and drink industry as a feedstock to grow microalgae rich in Omega-3 oils.
Julie Moulsdale, managing director at Perceptive Communicators, said: “MiAlgae is a game changer in biotechnology and the circular economy. We are excited to help MiAlgae raise its profile on an international stage and use our expertise to position the company as a key player in the global biotech arena.
“Our focus is on clients who are transforming futures and MiAlgae are doing just that.”
Douglas Martin, managing director at MiAlgae, said: “We have ambitious growth plans and are pleased to have Perceptive on board as our communications advisers.
“It’s an exciting time for MiAlgae as we work towards some key milestones this year. We’re looking forward to working closely with the team at Perceptive and delivering some great results.”
As part of its work to raise awareness and champion Scotland’s bioeconomy, Perceptive is also working with the Industrial Biotechnology Innovation Centre (IBioIC) on delivering Scotland's first Bioeconomy Week this October. The five-day event will be the first of its kind in the UK.
