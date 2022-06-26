Glasgow communications firm sees sector focus pay off with four new wins

Some of the staff at Glasgow-based communications consultancy Perceptive Communicators.

The firm has secured three new clients, Hub South West Scotland, Forster Group and the Industrial Biotechnology Innovation Centre (IBioIC), while also being re-appointed by existing client, The Scotland 5G Centre.

Julie Moulsdale, managing director at Perceptive Communicators, said: “Unusually we are focused on just three sectors, technology, science and the built environment, so have deep insight and great connections.

“These sectors are about improving lives and transforming futures. We are very privileged to make our contribution to this through supporting these important clients in achieving their desired goals through more effective communications.”

Following a competitive tender, The Scotland 5G Centre has, after nearly two years with Perceptive, chosen to renew its contract.