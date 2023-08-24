Glasgow packaging group Macfarlane gives profit assurance despite 'challenging' outlook

Macfarlane Group, the Glasgow-headquartered packaging provider with more than 1,000 staff, remains on track to hit annual profit forecasts in excess of £20 million despite warning of a “challenging” second half.

Headquartered in Glasgow, Macfarlane Group employs more than 1,000 people at 37 sites, principally in the UK, as well as in Ireland, Germany and the Netherlands.

Unveiling a double-digit hike in first-half profits, the firm also noted that its recent acquisitions were performing well, while it continued to make good progress in Europe. The results for the six months to the end of June show that profit before tax rose by 13 per cent to almost £10m, compared with a year earlier. Revenues nudged 2 per cent higher to £141.6m. An interim dividend of 0.94p per share was declared, an increase of 4 per cent on the year before.

Chair Aleen Gulvanessian said: “The group has demonstrated resilience in the first half of 2023, against the backdrop of a slowdown in customer demand. The inflationary impact of operating cost increases has been offset by effective input price management. Whilst we expect the second half of 2023 to remain challenging, our good progress in Europe, diverse customer base, strong new business momentum and effective management of pricing and costs mean that our profit expectations for the full year remain unchanged.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Within the group’s core packaging distribution business, a good contribution from the acquisitions of PackMann in May 2022 and Gottlieb in April of this year, combined with organic growth in Europe and new business wins, is said to have offset lower demand from customers in the UK and Ireland. Packaging distribution grew revenue by some £400,000 to £124m. The firm’s smaller manufacturing division grew revenues by 13 per cent to £17.7m.

Headquartered in Glasgow, Macfarlane employs more than 1,000 people at 37 sites, principally in the UK, as well as in Ireland, Germany and the Netherlands. The group supplies more than 20,000 customers.