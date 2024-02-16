Glasgow consulting firm Mabbett & Associates more than doubles Highland workforce
Glasgow-headquartered consulting firm Mabbett & Associates has more than doubled its Highland workforce two years on since acquiring Inverness-based peer GH Johnston Building Consultants.
Driven by the opening of a new Moray office, a second operation in Inverness dedicated to the Mabbett Ecology team, and the refurbishment and relaunch of the former GH Johnston office on Stoneyfield Business Park, Mabbett now employs 22 people in the Highlands, up from ten in 2022.
In March 2023, 12 months on since the acquisition of GH Johnston, the planning and architectural design specialist was fully integrated into Mabbett as a new division. Since then, the group has added its other core consultancy service lines in environment, engineering and safety.
James Forbes, who leads the Highland offices, said: “Reflecting on the last two years, we have witnessed significant growth in our Highland client base and the addition of new technical services. Through this diversification, we can better service our existing client base through an integrated approach to planning, design, environment, engineering and safety consulting. I am proud of what we have achieved in a short space of time, and more importantly, excited for our long-term future in the Highlands.”
Inverness Chamber of Commerce’s chief executive Colin Marr said: “Over the last few years Mabbett has invested in the Highlands and Moray which has led to an impressive growth in the number of skilled jobs in our area. They have also diversified and can now offer a range of services including architecture, planning, engineering and environmental and health and safety consultancy.”

