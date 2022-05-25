Glasgow-based sewing tuition franchise stitches up major expansion

Sew Confident says the site spanning 360 square feet on Glasgow’s Great Western Road is four times the size of its previous premises and will double the amount of classes on offer at the franchise headquarters, while creating several jobs including a shop manager as a retail offering is introduced.

Franchisor and founder Jenny Drew initially spent two years taking sewing machines to venues all over Glasgow before setting up as limited company in 2014 and moving into Sew Confident’s first premises with just one employee.

The firm, which runs classes for all age groups and skill levels, has to date taught more than 10,000 people to knit, sew, crochet, embroider and quilt, with a Dundee franchise opening in 2018 and Chorley in Lancashire in 2019 – and it has 11 freelance tutors and five staff, a number expected to rise in the coming months.

Additionally, as part of the expansion, Sew Confident will be stocking several luxury fabric brands including Liberty of London.

Ms Drew – a former Scottish EDGE winner – said: “Previously located in the Hidden Lane, off Argyll Street, this is not a big move geographically speaking. However, what it means for the business is huge. We are now able to offer more classes, employ more people, stock more fabric, and bring the joy of sewing to even more people. The new store is much more visible and we hope will become a hub where sewers of all abilities are inspired to pick up some fabric and enjoy making some time for themselves.

"I’m constantly challenging myself – and taking the leap to move to a bigger studio while introducing a retail offering at the same time is the biggest challenge of my career to date.

Jenny Drew, owner of Sew Confident, at her new studio space and shop on Great Western Road in Glasgow. Picture: Martin Shields.