Glasgow-based Scotwork flexes global muscle with 'milestone' office opening

The firm, which has been headquartered in Glasgow since 1975, said the opening of its latest office, in Portugal, formed part of its strategic expansion. It aims to work closely with clients to develop “customised programmes that address specific negotiation challenges and objectives”. Scotwork’s negotiation training and consultancy services have gained a global reputation for their effectiveness in transforming negotiation practices and “elevating business performance”.

Warren Langley, global managing director at Scotwork International, said: “As we approach our 50th anniversary as the world’s most diverse provider of negotiation skills training, coaching and consultancy, we are delighted to offer our services via our new Portuguese office. This will allow our international clients to benefit from our services and also give a boost to the skills of local Portuguese companies needing to upskill their people.

“As the business world becomes ever more reliant on the abilities of organisations to work collaboratively, the requirement to resolve and manage differing commercial objectives is not a luxury, it is business critical. Understanding the negotiation process and having the skills to recognise when to negotiate and having the skills to do better, faster, sustainable deals is what we allow our clients to do,” he added.

The firm said its expansion into Portugal reaffirmed the company’s dedication to offering “global standards locally applied”. With offices already established in countries including the United States, the UK, Australia and Singapore, Scotwork has pledged to continue to broaden its reach.

The firm, which has coached hundreds of thousands of senior managers across the world, covering 29 languages, added: "This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone for Scotwork as it extends its global footprint to 47 countries and strengthens its commitment to delivering exceptional negotiation expertise to clients in the Portuguese-speaking market. By establishing a dedicated office in Portugal, the company aims to work closely with clients to develop customised programmes that address specific negotiation challenges and objectives, ensuring that participants gain practical skills that can be immediately applied in real-world scenarios and have a measurable ROI [return on investment] on the business."