World’s largest business coaching organisation sets up shop in Edinburgh

The capital base is headed by Graham Clarke, a licensed business coach with ten years’ experience working with blue-chip global brands and ten years’ experience in the Scottish business community. Picture: Marc Millar

The capital venture is headed by Graham Clarke, a licensed business coach with ten years’ experience working with blue-chip global brands and ten years’ experience in the Scottish business community.

HSBC has provided a “significant” business loan and an additional overdraft facility to support with initial costs and working capital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding will enable Clarke to hold complimentary coaching sessions online for the Edinburgh business community while growing a regular client base.

ActionCoach provides business education and strategic coaching to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The training model aims to break down complex business principles and put them into bitesize chunks.

The business was established in Australia in 1993 and is now in 80 countries with some 1,000 coaches worldwide.

Clarke said: “I am excited to build Edinburgh’s largest coaching organisation over the next five years with multiple coaches employed to look after the growing needs of the SME community. This is more important than ever as we navigate the current climate and post-pandemic era.

“I greatly appreciate the attentive support from HSBC UK which has made this possible.”

Kasim Jaffer, relationship manager at HSBC UK, said: “This investment is with the future at front of mind. Graham is eager to help business owners to work fewer hours, get better results from their teams and increase profits, irrespective of sector.

“We are delighted to support ActionCoach with its expansion in Scotland and look forward to seeing the business flourish in Edinburgh.”

A message from the Editor: