Luxury family jeweller Laings has clocked in the latest milestone of a major investment programme with the official launch, in its Glasgow hometown, of a £1.1 million watch service centre that it says is the first of its kind in Scotland.

The new “state-of-the-art” 1,500-square-foot site comprises a private reception area and workshop, and can service up to ten luxury watches – including high-end brands Rolex, Patek Philippe, Tag Heuer, Longines and Omega – at any one time, and expects to attend to more than 2,000 in its first year of operation.

The move is part of a wider £5m programme of works by the firm, which also includes the complete design and fit-out of a brand new, multi-floor flagship store due to open later this year and full refurbishment of its head office, all located within the Rowan House building on Buchanan Street in Glasgow.

The jewellery business’ services director Serena Gough oversees the new watchmaking facility, with space for 11 watchmakers, three technicians, three polishers and a final quality control technician. She said: “When Laings was founded in 1840, it was a company based on the skills of clockmaking, watchmaking and goldsmithing. In the present day, we are continuing to invest in the skills, talent, passions and expertise that shape those crafts, housed within a collaborative and innovative environment.

“Aside from being the largest service centre owned by an independent jeweller in the UK and the first in Scotland, it is a privilege to work alongside our incredibly talented team, who are all focused on delivering excellence in both the work that they do and the precious timepieces that they are preserving.”