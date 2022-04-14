Scots jeweller Laings unveils £5m plan to move Glasgow showrooms into iconic 'style mile' base

The family-run jeweller has signed a 15-year lease to take over Rowan House, a B-listed building on the city’s busy Buchanan Street, dubbed the “style mile”.

A planning application submitted to Glasgow City Council highlights the company’s proposal to revitalise the 19th century retail and office development.

Currently occupying the second and third floor office space, Laings is now set to transform the full five-storey building at 68/70 Buchanan Street, thanks to a £5 million investment.

Building warrants for Rowan House on Glasgow's Buchanan Street are expected later this spring to allow Laings to get work underway, with the building set to open its doors later this year.

Key elements of the expansion plan will build on the workspaces for the firm’s growing team of craftspeople and “enhance the overall retail experience”.

Stuart McDowell, managing director of Laings, said: “Last year, we announced our multi-layer expansion plan to transform our showrooms and workshops across the UK, reimagining the customer experience while ensuring traditional jewellers’ crafts are kept alive for generations to come.

“The centrepiece of this investment plan is our new flagship showroom in Glasgow, where we’ll be bringing Laings to the forefront while creating unique, immersive experiences for our clients.

“With negotiations to secure Rowan House now complete, and a 15-year lease agreed, we’re excited to be able to announce our plans to deliver a new retail format that captures the imagination of our clients and further enhances the luxury shopping experience in Glasgow.”

Glasgow has been home to Laings since it was established in 1840 and the business has continued to grow as an iconic brand at the heart of the city’s retail scene.

The firm is set to bring the brands from across its three showrooms within the Argyll Arcade under one roof, as well as showcasing its own offering of fine jewellery and diamonds, with its team of experts all expected to be transitioned to the new unit.

The basement, third and fourth floors of Rowan House will provide office space, with an enhanced hospitality area on the fifth floor, while the second floor will host a new watch workshop.

The glass-fronted workshop will create “skilled job opportunities”, while inspiring the next generation of talent to train in the field.

Laings chief executive Joe Walsh said: “As we continue to innovate with our jewellery and watchmaking retail experiences, we’re looking to bring innovation to every area of the business, while never forgetting the deep-rooted heritage of Laings.

“The Argyll Arcade has been an important part of our story and we’re committed to ensuring the success of the arcade continues. Our three Glasgow showrooms have been invaluable as we’ve built our offering and presence in the city, but as we get ready for this next chapter, we’re open to enquiries about our existing retail units in the arcade.”

