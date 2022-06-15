Glasgow-based German Doner Kebab teams up with former McDonald’s big cheese

Atul Pathak recently sold his McDonald’s portfolio which he built up during the past two decades and numbered 43 restaurants.

The entrepreneur’s GDK development plans include up to 30 sites, ten of which are set to be delivered by 2023 across the south of England.

He said: “It’s hugely exciting to be teaming-up with German Doner Kebab. After nearly 20 years with McDonald’s, I decided to sell my business and explore new opportunities that reflected the changes we are seeing amongst generation Z and millennial consumers.

“It was a great journey to grow from one restaurant to 43 and be the largest franchisee of McDonald’s in the UK. But I felt it was time for a new challenge and when the opportunity to partner with German Doner Kebab arose it was a perfect fit for our new ambitions.

“German Doner Kebab is at the forefront of a new age of fast-casual dining in the UK and is expanding across the nation with a dynamic and responsive consumer offering that places it firmly as the fast-casual brand of the future.”

The partnership with Pathak comes as German Doner Kebab opens its 100th UK restaurant and forges ahead with plans to open 78 restaurants in the UK during 2022, building significantly on the 39 opened during 2021.

Now employing more than 4,000 people across the UK, the fast-growing brand boasts a development pipeline in excess of 400 restaurants during the next seven years. Total UK sales were also up 75 per cent in 2021.

Based in Glasgow, the brand has grown at pace in the UK, Sweden and the Middle East and is now rapidly expanding in the US, Canada, Saudi Arabia and across other key locations in Europe.

The chain prides itself on crafting “expectation-defying kebabs”, elevating what is one of Britain’s most-loved takeaways to a “new level of quality, freshness and variety”. The food is freshly prepared in front of customers, using open kitchens in all restaurants.

Chief executive Imran Sayeed said: “The arrival of Atul Pathak is a significant moment for German Doner Kebab as we build the fast-casual brand of the future.

“He is an established and prominent franchisee who has experience in growing and developing a brand portfolio in the UK.

“Atul’s experience in drive-thru will also be invaluable as we explore more and develop new formats and concepts for the brand.”

“It’s exciting times at German Doner Kebab as we take our growth plans to a new level and we are very much looking forward to working with Atul to take forward his development plans and bring the German Doner Kebab experience to more consumers throughout the country.”