Glasgow-based German Doner Kebab takes wraps off 100th outlet with more in store

The latest opening, in London’s Covent Garden, comes as the business forges ahead with plans to open 78 restaurants in the UK during 2022, building significantly on the 39 opened during 2021.

Now employing more than 3,500 people in its restaurants throughout the UK, the brand boasts a development pipeline of 350 franchise units over the next seven years and has delivered a significant rise in UK total sales in 2021, up 75 per cent from the previous 12 months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based in Glasgow, the brand has grown at pace in the UK, Sweden and the Middle East and is now rapidly expanding in the US, Canada, Saudi Arabia and across other key locations in Europe.

Chief executive Imran Sayeed said: “Opening our 100th UK restaurant is a landmark moment in the German Doner Kebab story but we are not stopping there.

“Our goal for 2022 is to almost double our UK portfolio and continue our mission to bring the GDK experience to more cities and towns throughout the UK.

“We are a brand that listens to the needs of our customers and have been responding to the huge demand for our game-changing kebabs throughout the UK.

“We are now looking forward to forging ahead with our growth strategy and developing GDK as the fast-casual brand of the future, bringing a fresh and exciting alternative to the Gen Z and Millennial audience.”

Fast food brand German Doner Kebab prides itself on crafting 'expectation-defying kebabs'.

Plans are in place to open 11 new restaurants in North America and the firm is also set to open its first restaurant in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in 2022. The Ajlan Bin Ajlan Group has been signed-up as the master-franchisee in Saudi Arabia, with a development agreement of 100 restaurants over the next five years.

Further growth is also set to be announced for Ireland and Spain.

Bosses said the chain prided itself on crafting “expectation-defying kebabs”, elevating what is one of Britain’s most-loved late night takeaways to a “new level of quality, freshness, and variety, all wrapped into a superior dining experience”.

GDK’s food is freshly prepared in front of customers, using open kitchens in all restaurants.

The landmark 100th site is opening for customers this week in the heart of Covent Garden on St Martins Lane. To mark the occasion, GDK hosted a weekend of launch activity to celebrate its milestone.

German Doner Kebab opened its first restaurant in Berlin in 1989. Now, its portfolio in Scotland alone includes Edinburgh, including Waverley Mall, Lothian Road, and St James Quarter, as well as Glasgow city centre and West End, plus Stirling and Dundee.

Outlining global expansion plans last October, Sayeed said: “We have been extremely agile during the pandemic and have invested heavily in our infrastructure and product innovation to ensure we are geared for future growth.