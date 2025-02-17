Giant 110kg super drones set to spray Scottish crops thanks to funding deal

“The drone technology I use is specifically designed to enhance sustainability by reducing chemical usage and promoting environmentally friendly approaches” – James Braid, Sky-Pin Drones

The sky’s the limit for a Borders entrepreneur looking to bring the next generation of giant crop-spraying drone technology to Scotland.

James Braid, the founder of Sky-Pin Drones, learned to fly a drone in 2017 and launched his Melrose-based business after being made redundant from a career in financial services. He began offering commercial aerial drone services, specialising in plant health mapping, photogrammetry, and aerial mapping surveys to assist landowners and farmers.

The use of drone technology can help support sustainable agricultural practices and land restoration in sensitive areas such as peatlands and woodlands.

In response to the growing demand for precision agriculture and environmental restoration, Braid set his sights on growing the business and expanding its services to include crop spraying and spreading, seeding for conservation projects, horticulture greenhouse shading and cleaning, and solar panel inspection and cleaning. After gaining course certification, the high-flying entrepreneur became the first person in Scotland qualified to operate drones in agricultural spraying and spreading.

Now, thanks to lending through the British Business Bank’s Investment Fund for Scotland, managed by DSL Business Finance, Braid has purchased a cutting-edge drone to deliver these new services. The drone, weighing some 110kg, boasts a wingspan of more than two metres and can spread up to 150kg of material per minute.

Braid said: “Sustainability is playing an increasingly vital role in modern farming, and I’ve noticed a growing shift among my clients toward adopting more biodiverse products and practices. The drone technology I use is specifically designed to enhance sustainability by reducing chemical usage and promoting environmentally friendly approaches. It has already made a positive impact on ecological projects such as peatland restoration and habitat management.

“Currently, I’m managing the business independently, but I’m excited about the prospect of expanding the team as more people discover the advantages of drones in agriculture and land management. I’m looking forward to this next chapter and showcasing how this innovative technology can unlock new opportunities and drive progress in these sectors,” he added.

In addition to the crop-spraying capabilities, the technology integrates multispectral plant health mapping technology - sensors that capture light in specific bands beyond the visible spectrum - to provide data on crop health. These insights can allow farmers to identify areas of poor crop performance within larger fields and optimise fertiliser application.

The new services will be available to clients by summer 2025.

Sarah Newbould, senior investment manager, nations and regions investment funds, at the British Business Bank, said: “Sky-Pin Drones is an ambitious and innovative business looking to provide the agriculture and forestry sectors with access to technology that could make a significant contribution to protecting the environment. The Investment Fund for Scotland was created to support businesses like Sky-Pin Drones to access the finance they need to develop and grow.”

