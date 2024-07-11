Planning for a profitable and sustainable future in farming

Virgin Money and Johnston Carmichael are to sponsor the Monday morning Business Breakfast at this year’s Turriff Show, with a panel of experts highlighting the crucial importance of planning today for a sustainable future in farming.

Building on the hugely successful inaugural Business Breakfast, that last year attracted farmers from across Aberdeenshire, this year’s event at Scotland’s largest two-day show will highlight the importance of planning to map a way forward for the Scottish farming industry.

Held in the Turriff Show Members marquee on Monday, August 5, the Business Breakfast will be hosted by Virgin Money Head of Agriculture for Scotland, Stephen Buchan, and will offer guests the opportunity to listen to the advice and challenge the views of a panel of industry experts including:

Graham Leith – Business Advisory Partner at leading accountancy and advisory firm, Johnston Carmichael

Gavin Hill – Senior Beef Specialist at the Scottish Agricultural College’s SAC Consulting

Donald Young – Director of United Auctions, Scotland’s leading livestock auctioneers

Lynne Anderson – Senior Director Financial Risk Solutions at Virgin Money

Stephen Buchan, Virgin Money Head of Agriculture - Scotland.

The Business Breakfast will take place between 07.30am and 09.30am. Attendance is free but interested parties should register through Eventbrite -

“The Business Breakfast at Turriff was such an outstanding success last year because the show attracts such a wide spectrum of farmers and stakeholders in Scottish agriculture,” says Stephen Buchan.

“It creates the perfect platform to discuss the key issues facing the whole industry. We have assembled a panel of highly respected specialists who will offer practical advice on the positive steps that farmers and landowners can take to plan their own profitable and sustainable future.

Donald Young, Group Director, United Auctions.

“With so many changes and challenges facing the industry planning effectively has never been more important. Virgin Money has been serving the Scottish agricultural sector faithfully for many decades, and I am very grateful for the chance to share our experience and encouragement again this year with the thousands of farmers who gather at this fantastic show.”

Jenn Stewart, Partner and Head of Rural at Johnston Carmichael, said: “Planning and profitability are key to a sustainable farming future, and Johnston Carmichael is delighted to be sponsoring this event with Virgin Money. Our Rural specialists have been working with clients for almost 90 years in the North East and our growing and expanding team continues to build long lasting and trusted relationships.

"Supporting events such as the business breakfast at Turriff Show provides us with the platform to join up with other industry stakeholders to share thought leadership and engage with our local clients and communities.”

Turriff Show President, David Allan, believes the Breakfast session will be warmly welcomed by the farming community who make up a very large proportion of the 25,000 people who flock to this fantastic celebration of Scottish rural and farming life.

“Farming is finding its way through a period of uncertainty at the moment, and many farmers are struggling to adapt to the very significant changes we need to make to ensure that farming is economically and environmentally sustainable in the future.

"Virgin Money has a long track record of helping farmers in Scotland to make the right decisions and supporting their plans for the future, and we expect a full marquee for the Business Breakfast to hear what they and their experts will say.”