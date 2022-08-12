GDP retreats over last quarter amid reduced spending on fighting Covid-19

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.1 per cent between April and June, the Office for National Statistics said. It is a big step down from the first quarter of the year, when the figure rose 0.8 per cent.

The data may not be the start of a recession – which is defined as two consecutive quarters of GDP decline – but experts are predicting that the UK will slip into a recession later this year.

"While we see increasing signs of underlying weakness in the economy, we expect a more severe downturn to take place only from towards the end of this year," said Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK.

The downturn is likely to start next quarter after Ofgem hikes the price cap on energy bills in October by an estimated 84 per cent to £3,634.

The Bank of England has predicted that the economy will shrink in the final quarter of this year and then every quarter in 2023. The most recent drop came as GDP shrank by 0.6 per cent in June. The ONS said that the phasing out of spending on fighting Covid-19 was partly to blame for the contraction over the quarter.

"Health was the biggest reason the economy contracted as both the test and trace and vaccine programmes were wound down, while many retailers also had a tough quarter," said director of economic statistics Darren Morgan.

Some retailers were deemed to have had a tough quarter. Picture: Hollie Adams/Getty Images.

"These were partially offset by growth in hotels, bars, hairdressers and outdoor events across the quarter, partly as a result of people celebrating the Platinum Jubilee."

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said: "Our economy showed incredible resilience following the pandemic and I am confident we can pull through these global challenges again. I know that times are tough... I'm determined to work with the Bank of England to get inflation under control and grow the economy.

"The Government is providing billions of pounds of help for households with rising costs, including £1,200 for eight million of the most vulnerable households."

Meeting

However, on Thursday Mr Zahawi and Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to take any fiscal action after meeting bosses of the UK's biggest energy companies.

Following the meeting they re-iterated the support on bills, which was announced months ago when the October price cap was predicted to reach £2,800 in October. The latest predictions show it passing £5,000 in April.

Any new support will have to be decided by the new prime minister, who will not be in place until early September, the UK Government also said.

The cap rise is adding to inflation fears, with consumer price index inflation expected to top more than 13 per cent in October, according to the Bank of England.