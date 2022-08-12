Cost of living: Energy bills will cost two months’ wages next year, warns TUC

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The TUC called on ministers to consult with trade union and business leaders to devise an urgent response to the crisis.

Average take home pay after tax will be £2,054 a month in 2023, so two months’ worth will be less than the £4,200 predicted cost of energy bills per household, said the TUC.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The union said the approach should be similar to what happened during the pandemic when unions backed the furlough scheme.

The TUC warns that energy bills will continue to soar

The TUC called for measures, including stopping the October energy price cap increase, bringing forward the annual increase in the national minimum wage from next April to October, and funding pay rises for public sector workers that keep up with inflation.