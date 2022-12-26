Galloway agri-tourism business goes for growth with additional wigwam cabins

A family run agri-tourism business in Dumfries and Galloway has expanded its line-up of wigwams, lodges and cabins as it looks to attract more visitors to the region.

South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE) has provided £99,000 of financial support to Wigwam Holidays Wigtown as part of a £330,000 project expanding the company’s accommodation offering. The expansion move has seen four new cabins manufactured by Dalbeattie-based Iron and Pine installed on the site, allowing the Galloway family who own the business to provide additional space for visitors and create employment for an additional 16 people.

Increasing the occupancy numbers has resulted in the firm looking at expanding the activities it is able to offer on-site which may include the likes of farm tours, “pizza nights” and the potential for “star gazing experiences” in an extended season. Wigwam Holidays Wigtown boasts a total of seven luxury wooden en-suite wigwam cabins and four larger open plan converted shipping container cabins in the outskirts of Wigtown. Based near the town, the site itself is situated on a small beef and sheep farm surrounded by the Galloway hills.

Kirstie Scrimgeour, part of SOSE’s business development team, who has worked closely with the holiday firm, said: “It has been a pleasure to work with the Galloway family and see their business grow, with so much more to come from this project in terms of renewables and place-based activities. This project not only benefitted Wigwam Holidays Wigtown but directly enabled those within their supply chain in the local area to grow too.”

Russel Griggs, chairman of SOSE, said: “There is much to look forward to for the south of Scotland’s tourism industry in 2023, despite the continued challenges businesses are facing. Recognised by the iconic Lonely Planet guide as one of its top 30 destinations, our region will host three events for the 2023 UCI World Cycling Championships, as well as a number of other exciting visitor-focused cycling projects.”

Lorraine Galloway of Wigwam Holidays Wigtown added: “Kirstie Scrimgeour has been instrumental in helping us grow our business. Her advice and guidance throughout the expansion process has been invaluable.”

