Mark Gillespie, chief executive of Recycl8, with some of the firm's products.

Launched in 2019 by waste management expert Ian Skene, and fellow managers Yvonne Walker and Raymond Cowan, Recycl8 is behind patented technology that takes incinerator “bottom ash” from waste-to-energy operators and transforms it into a low carbon additive for concrete manufacture.

The firm has been awarded a six-figure Low Carbon Manufacturing Challenge Fund (LCMCF) grant by Scottish Enterprise. The fund helps companies develop low carbon products, processes and services, supporting projects that accelerate the transition to a low carbon future in the manufacturing industry.

Recycl8 is now looking to recruit several additional members of staff, across the research and development (R&D) aspect of the business and in complementary roles. The grant award will also unlock the opportunity for the firm to demonstrate the reductions in CO2 by utilising its R8 Mix product as well as showcase the technology on a larger scale. Bosses are aiming to secure further private investment in the near future, with discussions said to be ongoing with a number of interested parties.

Chief executive Mark Gillespie said: “It’s very heartening to have our technological process, our product and our commercial proposition recognised in this way by the Scottish Government’s national economic development agency. We are on the cusp of launching the Recycl8 low carbon concrete solution: R8 Mix. Our rigorous testing programme is progressing well, and we have developed excellent relationships with potential partners and customers nationwide. The award of this funding will be a springboard, building on all the hard work already completed, and propelling Recycl8 to the next level of its evolution to market.”

Rhona Allison, managing director of business growth at Scottish Enterprise, added: “Recycl8’s new mix design can help meet the growing demand for low carbon building materials without sacrificing the integrity of its traditionally high carbon counterpart. This is an exciting breakthrough considering concrete is the most used man-made material in the world.”